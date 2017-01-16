Catasauqua Press

Monday, January 16, 2017
PRESS PHOTO BY PAUL CMILCatasauqua Borough Council President Vincent Smith gives an overview of the Iron Works project to RenewLV, a group devoted to revitalizing the Lehigh Valley.

RenewLV features Iron Works project

By PAUL CMIL in Local News

Joyce Marin, executive director of RenewLV, asked Catasauqua Council President Vincent Smith to present an overview of the borough’s Iron Works project at the organization’s group meeting Dec. 9, 2016.

RenewLV is a group of business and...

A banner created by students is hanging at Catasauqua Middle School. The display is covered with get-well wishes for their fellow student, Julian “Butter” Saleh, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer.

CMS community backs student

By MARK RECCEK in School

Catasauqua Middle School teachers, staff and students recently came together to support sixth-grade student Julian “Butter” Saleh, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November.

According to CMS teacher Vickie Mac- Laughlin, the...

