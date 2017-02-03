Catasauqua Press

Borough to check properties for improper stormwater runoff
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
In an effort to assess the amount of stormwater runoff that might be flowing into the sewer system on borough properties, public works Supervisor Al Steigerwalt was given approval by the council to access private properties for evaluation....
She loves the challenge of quilting
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
Deb Veshinfsky’s passion for quilting was sparked when she was a child.
“My grandmother quilted, and I was always fascinated with her quilts,” she told The Press. But it was not her grandmother, who lived hundreds of miles away, in Indiana...
Cat shelter is on Feb. 6 council agenda
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
The issue of how many cats should be allowed in a house located in a residential zone will be discussed at Monday’s Catasauqua Borough Council meeting.
Before the council’s workshop meeting Jan. 30, borough Manager Eugene Goldfeder sent...
Catasauqua: Legion to hold Valentine’s Day dance
By The Press in Columns
Editor’s view: And you thought things were going to be different
By The Press in Opinion
Marc Grammes seeks county commissioners seat again
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
