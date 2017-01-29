Catasauqua Press

Students use teamwork to escape from room
By MARK RECCEK in School
Sheckler Elementary School students recently exercised their academic and team collaboration skills and tried their hand at escaping out of one of the school’s rooms.
Sheckler Principal Eric Dauberman came up with the idea for the escape...
Extend two-way Front Street traffic flow?
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
An unnamed Catasauqua Borough Council member has approached a North Catasauqua official about the possibility of converting a portion of Front Street in North Catasauqua to two-way traffic.
North Catasauqua council President Peter Paone...
Board votes to keep taxes below index
By MARK RECCEK in Local News
The Catasauqua Area School Board has again committed itself to not raising taxes beyond the Act 1 state tax index.
The board unanimously approved a resolution at the Jan. 17 meeting to not exceed the 2017-18 state tax index of 3.2 percent...
YMCA open house
By The Press in Local News
Zoners give Catty pharmacy green light for added use
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Commissioners OK $500,000 grant to Treatment Trends
By MARK RECCEK in Local News
