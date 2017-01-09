Catasauqua Press

N. Catty budget vote is not unanimous
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
While no revisions were made to the proposed 2017 Borough of North Catasauqua budget, the spending plan did not pass without protest.
Borough Councilman John Yanek cast an opposing vote on both the general fund and the sewer fund budgets...
Top Cat reopens
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Tony Castaneda and his wife, Maria, opened the doors to their remodeled Tony’s Top Cat Bar & Grill the day before Thanksgiving.
“We had a quiet opening to see how everything was working,” Tony Castaneda told The Press recently. “We did...
Hanover Township trashes bids on refuse contract
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
At Hanover Township’s last official 2016 meeting Dec. 21, council, based on analysis by the solicitor, voted to reject all the bids received for its 2017 refuse contract.
According to Solicitor Jackson Eaton, all the bids were deficient in...
-
Catasauqua: St. Mary’s will host bingo
By The Press in Columns
-
Rap of the gavel
By The Press in Local News
-
Coplay: Two more Christmas tree pickups set
By The Press in Columns
