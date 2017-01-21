Catasauqua Press

Crane Street parking vote delayed
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
At Catasauqua Borough Council’s last meeting, council members tabled discussion about ordinances banning parking on Limestone and Crane streets. The measures came to the fore during council’s meeting Jan. 9 when residents attending the meeting...
CMS student advances to regional spelling bee
By MARK RECCEK in School
Before you read it here, could you have spelled the word ‘castellated?’
Catasauqua Middle School seventh-grade student Hannah Kurczeski successfully did so at this year’s CMS Skripps National Spelling Bee Jan. 10.
That was the...
Officer Wolfer honored for his actions
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
North Catasauqua Mayor Bill Molchany Jr. brought good news to borough council members during his mayor’s report at the Jan. 9 council meeting.
“With all the negativity in the world today against police officers, I’d like to start off on a...
-
Lehigh Twp. man killed in crash
By JARRAD HEDES in Police Log
-
Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies just 12 days after dismissal of case
By MARK RECCEK in Police Log
-
Northampton police
By The Press in Police Log
