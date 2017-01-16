Catasauqua Press

Cats return to Catasauqua Borough Council agenda
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Catherine McCulloch and about three dozen of her supporters and volunteers from Feline Finish Line Rescue crowded into the Catasauqua Borough Council chambers at Monday’s council meeting.
Last summer, McCulloch was cited by Eugene...
RenewLV features Iron Works project
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Joyce Marin, executive director of RenewLV, asked Catasauqua Council President Vincent Smith to present an overview of the borough’s Iron Works project at the organization’s group meeting Dec. 9, 2016.
RenewLV is a group of business and...
CMS community backs student
By MARK RECCEK in School
Catasauqua Middle School teachers, staff and students recently came together to support sixth-grade student Julian “Butter” Saleh, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November.
According to CMS teacher Vickie Mac- Laughlin, the...
-
Catasauqua: Health talk starts Jan. 19 at Hartzell’s
By The Press in Columns
-
Happenings
By The Press in Columns
-
Snowflakes, facility repairs discussed
By LINDA WOJCIECHOWSKI in Local News
